Trump blasts media as governors announce lockdowns

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, President Trump lashed out at a reporter - just hours after New York followed California in ordering all non-essential workers to stay home.

Lisa Bernhard has more.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "Today, we're bringing it to 100% of the workforce must stay home.” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered all non-essential workers to stay home due to the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: “And when I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take." The number of cases in New York state rose to over 7100, due in part to aggressive testing implemented by Cuomo.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: “We have the testing so high in NY right now that we’re testing per capita more than China and South Korea.

But, when you ramp up the number of tests, you're going to get more positive cases." Cuomo’s order, to begin Sunday night, will be enforced with civil fines and mandatory closures for any businesses not in compliance.

The strict mandate comes after California on Thursday ordered its 40 million residents to stay home – effective immediately.

California Governor Gavin Newsom left open the duration of the order, suggesting it could last eight weeks, saying all non-essential workers should remain in their homes except to visit supermarkets, doctors, pharmacies and laundromats.

President Trump on Friday hailed both Democratic governors for their actions.

He did, however, refute the need to enforce such measures in other parts of the country.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "We're working with the governors and I don't think we'll ever find that necessary." And in the midst of the global crisis, Trump - who has long attacked the press as “the enemy of the people” – lashed out Friday at a reporter from NBC, which is owned by Comcast.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) NBC REPORTER, SAYING: “What do you say to Americans who are scared, though?

Nearly 200 dead, 14,000 who are sick, millions, as you witnessed who are scared right now.

What do you say to Americans who are watching you right now who are scared?" (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: “I say that you are a terrible reporter, that’s what I say.

I think it’s a very nasty question and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.

The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope.

And you’re doing sensationalism, and the same with NBC and Concast – I don’t call it Comcast, I call it Concast - for whom you work.

Let me tell you something – that’s really bad reporting.” In calmer moments, Trump also said the U.S. is working with Mexico to suspend all non-essential travel at the southern border.

The same has already been implemented at the northern border with Canada.

Trade and commerce, however, will continue.




