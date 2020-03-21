Coronavirus Unemployment: As Claims Explode, Illinois Systems To Process Them Are Stressed now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:50s - Published Coronavirus Unemployment: As Claims Explode, Illinois Systems To Process Them Are Stressed With business closing due to COVID 19, Illinois unemployment claims are exploding. From Monday thru Wednesday of this week, there were 61,000 new unemployment claims, which is 10 times more than the same stretch last year. CBS 2' Chris Tye reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this