Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for COVID 19
Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests corona positive - A timeline of her travel history

Popular Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for coronavirus. The singer in a long...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimes


UP Police to file FIR against Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor is the first Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive with the COVID-19. The singer...
IndiaTimes - Published


sagardhama1

Left RT @AskAnshul: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus. As per reports, she allegedly hid her travel history, threw… 15 seconds ago

Shahab1956

شہاب الدین نديم RT @indiatvnews: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to lodge a FIR against Bollywood singer #KanikaKapoor https://t.co/9F6Jok… 19 seconds ago

kkkankur

Kumar Karunakaran RT @manoj30biotech: Good decision taking by @AdminLKO https://t.co/h9CBtUfbAO 33 seconds ago

Iyasuf_Ibrahim_

Iyasuf Ibrahim RT @Iyasuf_Ibrahim: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for coronavirus booked for negligence: Lucknow police chief https://… 2 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Who is Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for Coronavirus - News18 https://t.co/xFIHjO7xgp https://t.co/hKbMWPUejJ 2 minutes ago

hindu_baba

Siddharth Chaurasiya RT @mvmeet: Blunder by Bollywood celebrity Singer Kanika Kapoor cunningly escaped screening at Lucknow Airport after returning from UK Th… 4 minutes ago


Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates [Video]

Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 200 on Friday. We bring you top ten national and international updates on coronavirus pandemic. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive on Friday. Following..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published
TMC’s Derek O’ Brien in self-isolation after coming in contact with Dushyant Singh [Video]

TMC’s Derek O’ Brien in self-isolation after coming in contact with Dushyant Singh

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien joined the list of parliamentarians who had to isolate themselves after coming in contact with BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who went into self-isolation along with his..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
