Senior Shopping

Retail stores now have specialized hours for the elderly and other people that may be vulnerable to coronavirus.

News 12's danielle moss spoke to shoppers about how these changes have affected them.

From toilet paper to hand sanitizer, grocery stores all over the world are experiencing shortages.

Consumers everywhere are stock piling groceries.

This tactic may help out your home, but your decisions are beginning to hurt the elderly and people who are at risk of contracting covid-19.

Steven smith/food city ceo-"now, we would encourage people not to hoard products.

We would encourage people to shop in normal shopping patterns.

Certainly our elderly folks, folks that may have pre-existing conditions that really don't need to be in the store maybe if they don't have to be curbside delivery is great for them, we do have home delivery so that's going to continue to grow."

Many stores like food city, publix, dollar general and fresh market have at least an hour designated for vulnerable shoppers.

Dan/stand-"people were waiting inside of their cars for this fresh market to open this morning."

We talked to some shoppers who are already taking advantage of the early hours.

Sandra bramlett/early shopper-"i am so appreciative that they even thought about the elderly and even those that are more vulnerable so that we can have an opportunity to come in and shop and do it without being nervous about things and other people around.

I just appreciate them thinking about the seniors."

The dade county sheriff's department is available to make deliveries for pre paid grocery and prescriptions in their area.

Sheriff ray cross/dade county-"we're even going to go to walmart in tiftonia for our citizens that are 65 and older that need help with this virus.

We don't want them to have any kind of contact or any kind of exposure to that because they are the ones that this is affecting the most."

Sheriff cross says that all you have to do is give them a call.

Sheriff ray cross/dade county-"our citizens come first so we're trying to do everything that we can.

All of our officers, all of our staff and officers are still on duty.

So, we're going to stay here through this thing until we get through it and help our citizens as best we can."

For a complete list of elderly hours at all stores you can visit our website wdef dot com in chattanooga, danielle moss news 12 now.

State totals in our part of the southeast