Where to find education supplies during school closures

SCHOOLS IN ARIOZNA WILL REMAINCLOSED UNTIL APRIL 10TH -- ANDPOSSIBLY UNTIL THE END OF THESCHOOL YEAR.

PARENTS ARESUDDENLY FACED WITH HAVING TOKEEP THEIR KIDS MINDS ENGAGED-- BUT WE'VE BEEN HEARING MANYFAMILIES ARE STRUGGLING WITHHOW EXACTLY TO DO THAT.VALERIE CAVAZOS HAS BEENWORKING FROM HOME -- REMOTELY-- AND HAS SOME ANSWERS FROMEXPERTS.FOR MANY PARENTS -- THE THOUGHTOF TAKING ON THE ROLE OF ASKILLED TEACHER ISFRIGHTENING.

BUT EXPERTS SAY-- THAT'S NOT NECESSARY.

THEPOINT IS SIMPLY TO KEEP YOURCHILDREN LEARNING.

IHOMESCHOOLED MY 2 TWO KIDS FORA YEAR -- AND DISCOVERED THEREARE EDUCATIONAL STORES WHERETEACHERS STOCK UP ON SUPPLIES.IT'S A GOOD PLACE TO LOOK.THERE'S NO SHORTAGE OFSUPPLIES HERE -- AT JONATHON'SEDUCATIONAL RESOUCES STORE.ROWS AND ROWS OF MATERIALSTHAT HELP TEACHERS ANDHOMESCHOOL PARENTS KEEPSTUDENTS ON TRACK -- ANDENGAGED -- ON ACADEMICS.

SOT:1:54 WE RECEIVE INVENTORYEVERY DAY.

WE'RE NOT OUT OFANYTHING." THE PRIMARYINVENTORY HERE CONSISTS OFMATH, READING, SCIENCE, SOCIALSTUDIES AND ARTS MATERIALS FORALL GRADES.

THE SAME RESOURCESTEACHERS USE IN THECLASSROOMS. SOT: 2:55 SOEVERYTHING WE HAVE IS ALIGNEDWITH STATE STANDARDS SO YOU'LLBE SUPPORTING YOUR CHILD WITHWHAT THEY NEED TO BE LEARNINGTHIS YEAR.

3:00 EXPERTS SAYLEARNING DOESN'T HAVE TO BE ACHORE FOR BOTH PARENT ANDCHILD.

:58 WE HAVE A LOT OFTOYS AND GAMES THAT AREEDUCATIONAL.

1:01 3:10 THIS ISA FUN GAME FOR OLDER KIDS THATWORKS WITH VOCABULARY.

BUTIT'S SET UP LIKE MYSTERIES ANDIT'S FUN.

3:20 JONATHAN SAYSTHEY'LL WORK WITH PARENTS TOFIND WHAT THEY NEED.

AND IFTHEY'RE CONCERNED ABOUTSAFETY.

SOT: 2:05 WE'RE HAPPYTO OFFER GLOVES AND WIPES --WHATEVER YOU NEED TO MAKE YOURSHOPPING MORE COMFORTABLE.THERE ARE ALSO A LOT OF FREEEDUCATIONAL WEBSITES -- SOMEARE FUN -- AND SOME REALLYTACKLE TOPICS THAT STUDENTSSTRUGGLE WITH.

THE MOSTRECOMMENDED SITE -- IS KHANACADEMY.

WE HAVE A LIST OFSOME OF THE MOST POPULAR ANDVETTED COMPANIES -- JUST HEADTO KGUN9.COM.

BACK TO YOU.WE HAVE FINISHED THE WEEK WITHSOME NICE WEATHER AND IT LOOKSLIKE THAT TREND WILL CARRYRIGHT INTO THE WEEKEND.TONIGHT, IN TUCSON, WE'LL SEESOME HIGH CLOUDS WITH A LOWTEMPERATURE OF 47 DEGREES.THERE ARE SOME MORE CHANGES ONTHE HORIZON.

TEMPERATURES WILLCLIMB BACK INTO THE MID-70SOVER THE WEEKEND.

WE'LL TAKETHE 70S INTO THE MIDDLE OFNEXT WEEK BEFORE UPPER 60SRETURN FOR THE END OF THEWEEK.

OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL DROPINTO THE MID-40S THROUGH THEWEEKEND.

LOWS WILL CLIMB BACKINTO THE UPPER 40S FOR MOST OFNEXT WEEK.

WE'LL SEE A SLIGHTCHANCE OF SHOWERS BY NEXTTHURSDAY.

OTHERWISE, THE STORMTRACK WILL REMAIN NORTH OF OURAREA THROUGH THE MIDDLE OFNEXT WEEK.