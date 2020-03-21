Global  

Kanika Kapoor's HOLI Party After Being TESTED Positive In London | Taken To HOSPITAL | PROOF

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for the sickness that has spread across the world in Lucknow.

Kanika is one among the 4 people who tested positive in Uttar Pradesh today.

She was also spotted attending a grand holi party after being positive.

Watch the video to know more.

vshubhamv488

Shubham Verma RT @BangaloreMirror: Panic struck parliamentarians at the ongoing budget session as singer Kanika Kapoor had come in contact with BJP MP Du… 39 minutes ago

shivaligoel73

Shivali @narendramodi sir please take action against UP health minister on attending party of kanika kapoor inspite of warn… https://t.co/7mlfl6HTWG 39 minutes ago

shivaligoel73

Shivali @myogiadityanath sir please take action against your health minister on attending party of kanika kapoor inspite of… https://t.co/DgFb7ndWn0 44 minutes ago

Rose6000000

Rose Coronavirus: Cloud over President House, Parliament after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor’s Holi party… https://t.co/PCV0PrFXlq 1 hour ago

FHJakkappanavar

F H Jakkappanavar @_sabanaqvi CCTV footage need to be collected from Lucknow Hotel where Rajamatha Vasundra Raje & her Yuvaraj Dushya… https://t.co/4nh0uvkIRj 2 hours ago

chummiyan

Adaa RT @adagio_aria: Why just Kanika Kapoor ? Why did Vasudhara Raje go to party with son to another city? Huh? Hadn’t the PM cancelled all par… 3 hours ago

CricBollyBuzz

Bollywood Buzz RT @republic: Kanika Kapoor's Holi party video surfaces after appearance at Lucknow events sparks row https://t.co/faSDeXKKWN 3 hours ago

adagio_aria

Anumita Why just Kanika Kapoor ? Why did Vasudhara Raje go to party with son to another city? Huh? Hadn’t the PM cancelled… https://t.co/9Zce30474a 4 hours ago

