NASA Suspends Work On Moon Rocket Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The agency shut down two facilities that were working on​ its Space Launch System due to a rising number of coronavirus cases nearby.



Tweets about this Tech bd giant NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/z0v7GfLf9k 48 minutes ago Viral News NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/YLqTt6cbWl 49 minutes ago PHL News Insider RT @rapplerdotcom: The virus outbreak could hit US plans to return to the Moon by 2024. #coronavirus https://t.co/ZV8eFQL8Gm 51 minutes ago farhad kaiser Watch “Coronavirus: NASA suspends work on rocket for moon mission” on YouTube https://t.co/nmCTkvRTe3 https://t.co/g0tXtJXzrZ 53 minutes ago Apaksh Gupta Coronavirus: NASA suspends work on rocket for moon mission https://t.co/KyXt2s0EEA https://t.co/SwY2ELxSBZ 1 hour ago Alok Jaiswal RT @rvaidya2000: Top world news: COVID-19 kills 5,000 in Europe, NASA suspends work on moon rocket, and more https://t.co/ZLt4ocNOMY -Sha… 2 hours ago Varun Vijay RT @Gadgets360: NASA Suspends Work on SLS Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/LH3smAPsc5 https://t.co/Cn2GBZRMgU 2 hours ago MAF News NASA Suspends Work on Moon Rocket Due to Virus https://t.co/eX57hp22vb 3 hours ago