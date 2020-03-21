Bangkok residents panic buy food after full-scale coronavirus lock down is announced

Panic buying in Bangkok, Thailand, today (March 21st) after the city went into lockdown amid increasing coronavirus cases.

Officials announced in the afternoon that all shopping malls would be closed from Sunday (March 22nd).

The only places remaining open would be supermarkets, pharmacies and take-out restaurants, said Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

Dozens of other types of public places where people gather were also included on the lockdown list, which will be in force until April 21 at the earliest.

Among business venues that will be affected are beauty salons, internet cafés, and markets.

Locals immediately began descending on supermarkets to stock up on food and other essential items. Health officials had earlier declared a new single-day high of 89 coronavirus infections.