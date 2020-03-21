Camera creates bizarre slow motion effect of air ambulance rotors

Ornge Air is an Ontario medical helicopter transport with an incredibly dedicated and highly skilled staff.

Fiercely proud of their health care system, Canadians are grateful for the access to affordable medical treatment.

Ornge staff are renowned for their expertise and success in treating and transporting critical care patients.

So, when one of their helicopters lands or takes off, people stop to watch in awe.

This helicopter was transporting a senior patient from Peterborough Regional Health Centre to a hospital in Toronto.

People gathered to see them lift off, quietly voicing their appreciation for the service.

The rotors were spinning so quickly that they were a complete blur to the naked eye, but the camera capturing the liftoff was set on a frame rate of 30 frames per second which created the visual effect that the blades were spinning in slow motion.

As the helicopter moved through the air and accelerated away, it appears that the footage has been slowed down, but it's the actual speed.

This helicopter is capable of a speed of almost 200km/h (125mph) and it will cover the distance between Peterborough and Toronto in just over 30 minutes.

The patient's family can be heard complimenting the service, referring to the best health care system and promising their Dad that they will see him in Toronto.

Because the distance is more than 125km (75 miles), their father will be checked in and his treatment will have begun before they are even halfway down the highway in their car.

Ornge is the service that provides critical care almost anywhere that a helicopter can land.

Police will shut down a highway or obtain permission from land owners to have them make a landing at accident scenes and remote areas where land ambulances cannot go, or when minutes count.

Watching these professionals work their way in to a scene, stabilize, and remove a patient in a short space of time is an awe inspiring sight.