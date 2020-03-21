TMJ4 Weather Forecast 3/21/20

We are waking up totemperatures in the teens and20s this Saturday morningunder mostly cloudy skies.Expect a chance for somescattered flurries todayotherwise mostly cloudy skieswith highs in the lower 30s.Tonight will be mostly cloudywith a low of 26°°.

The cloudcover will stick around forSunday and highs will climbinto the upper 30s.

Sundayevening into Sunday night,there will be a good chancefor some light snow; little tono accumulation is expected.Next week starts off quietwith mostly sunny skies onMonday and highs in the mid40s.

More rain can be expectedfor Tuesday with highs in thelower 40s.

Wednesday lookspartly cloudy and warmer withhighs in the lower 50s.