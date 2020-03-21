County Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At Age 81

Global  

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV, died Friday night.

He was 81.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

