Central London deserted as coronavirus shuts pubs, clubs and restaurants

Scenes from Central London on Saturday lunchtime (March 21st) following the government announcement that all restaurants, cafes, theatres and museums would close to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

In the footage, streets around central London are deserted while several tube stations remain closed.

