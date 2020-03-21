Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV, died Friday night.



Tweets about this Joann RT @THR: Kenny Rogers sold tens of millions of records, won three Grammys and was the star of TV movies based on “The Gambler” and other so… 3 seconds ago Elaine Ramirez RT @ABC: Actor, singer, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81. https://t.co/4YBVKkYV9w 13 seconds ago Boonie Rat RT @NorskLadyWolf: So sad to hear Kenny Rogers has died. He had such an amazing voice. 😢 https://t.co/UYDEesqb1W 34 seconds ago PatriotHolly RT @BoSnerdley: Singer, actor, ‘The Gambler’: Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/1nQQ2gteoa 52 seconds ago Abdul Jones RT @KTNV: Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81. https://t.co/2ARbLaej56 55 seconds ago Eric Erich Aric RT @Local4News: Actor, singer, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81 https://t.co/KFyYFgdmyj 58 seconds ago ... RT @10News: Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop has… 1 minute ago Wade Whaley RT @KAMRLocal4News: He died at home in Sandy Springs, Georgia, representative Keith Hagan told The Associated Press. He was under hospice c… 1 minute ago