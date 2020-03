COVID-19 Impact

TELL YOU ABOUT THAT.THIS TUESDAY COVET 19 TESTINGWILL BEGIN AT THE MISSISSIPPISTATE FAIRGROUNDS.THIS IS THE VIEW FROM EAGLE EYE16 OVER THE TESTING AREA THEUNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPIMEDICAL CENTER ANNOUNCED TODAY.THE TESTING WILL BE BYAPPOINTMENT ONLY PEOPLE MAYSCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS THROUGHTHE CEASEFIRE HEALTH APP THROUGHTHAT TELEHEALTH APP USERS CALSO UNDERGO ONLINE SCREENINGS.DR. SAKE OVID 19 TESTING WILL BEDONE IN A DRIVE-THROUGH FASHION.THIS I NOT WIDE OPEN TESTING.ANYBODY JUST DECIDES THEY WANTTO DO A DRIVE-THROUGH AS IF YOUDRIVE THROUGH A RESTAURANT.IT’S VERY IMPORTANT FOR US TOTARGET THESE RESOURCES TO THEPEOPLE WHO NEED IT MOST ANDTHAT’S GOING TO BE TESTINGPEOPLE WHO ARE SYMPTOMATIC TOMAKE SURE WE CAN DIAGNOSE CODED.TESTING WILL BE DONE SEVEN DAYSA WEEK FROM 9 A.M.

TO 5 P.M.UNTIL THE OUTBREAK SUBSIDES.THERE WILL BE ONLY 128 TESTINGAPPOINTMENTS SCHEDULED PER DAY.THE CITY OF JACKSON ANNOUNCING10 NEW COVERT TESTING SITES ANDHINDS COUNTY 16 WAPT TROYJOHNSON JOINS US LIVE WITH MOREON THE CITY’S EFFORTS TO RAMP UPTESTING AND CURB THE OUTBREAK.YOU HAVE A CITY KEEGAN ISPARTNERING WITH THE JACKSONHINES COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCENTERS TO PROVIDE THOSE TESTSTO RESIDENTS OF THE AREA NOW.THERE WILL BE TEN LOCATIONS INJACKSON AND HINDS COUNTY.BUT THIS AGAIN NOT A SITUATIONWHERE YOU CAN JUST GO TO ONE OFTHE CENTER’S BECAUSE YOU THINKYOU HAVE COVERT 19 SYMPTOMSOFFICIALS SAY THAT YOU WILL HAVETO CALL AND BE PRE-SCREEN.THE NUMBER TO CALL IS 6:01 THREESIX TWO FIVE THREE TWO ONE IFTHEY DETERMINE THAT YOU HAVE THEVIRUS SYMPTOMS THEN THEY’LL MAKEAN APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR TESTCOVERT 19 SYMPTOMS INCLUDE FEVERAND RESPIRATORY ISSUES, BUTTHERE ARE OTHER AILMENTS LIKEALLERGIES SINUS FLU THAT HAVESIMILARITIES TO CORONAVIRUSOFFICIALS.SAY IF YOU TEST POSITIVE FOR ONEOF THOSE YOU WILL NOT BE TESTEDFOR COVERT 19 NOW IN ADDITION TOTESTING OF THE JACKSON-EVERS.IN METRO MIRA LOMA, BUT SAYSRESIDENTS MUST KEEP DOING THEIRPART.IF AT THIS HOUR BECAUSE OF THISPANDEMIC YOU HAVE BEENINSTRUCTED TO WORK REMOTELY IFYOU’RE OUT OF SCHOOL.THIS IS NOT AN EXTENDEDVACATION.THIS IS NOT A HOLIDAY SEASON.THIS IS NOT AN OPPORTUNITY TO GOOUT AND PARTY AND UNNECESSARILYTHREATENED YOURSELF AND THEHEALTH OF OTHERS BY HAVING LARGEGATHERINGS.THE MAYOR IS ALSO UNDERSCORINGWHAT THE CDC IS SAYING CONTINUETO WASH YOUR HANDS.DON’T TOUCH YOUR FACE AND ALSOUSE SOCIAL DISTANCING.I ASKED THE MAYOR IN THAT PRESSCONFERENCE IF HE EXPECTED TOORDER PEOPLE TO STAY AT HOMELIKE THE GOVERNORS OF NEW YORK,CALIFORNIA AND ILLINOIS ARE NOWDOING HE SAYS AT THIS POINT HEIS NOT MAKING ANY OF THOSERECOMMENDATIONS NOT CHANGING THEORDERS THAT HE HAS NOW IN HISPROCLAMATION, BUT HE SAYS THISIS A SITUATION THINGS COULDCHANGE REPORTING LIVE AT CITYHALL TRO JOHNSON 16 WAPT NEWSBUSINESSES ACROSS MISSISSIPPIARE BEING FORCED TO TEMPORARILYCLOSED BECAUSE OF COVE IN 1916WAPT ZARIN PICKENS.TALK TO A DAYCARE OWNER WHOWANTS STATE LEADERS TO MANDATETHEIR CLOSURE LIKE THEY THEY DIDFOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS.MISSISSIPPI DAYCARE OWNERS LIKESUE HARVEY ARE MAKING HARDDECISIONS.ASIANS WHEN IT COMES TO STAYINGOPEN OR CLOSING DURING THECOVERT 19 OUTBREAK HARVEY OWNSHANSEL AND GRETEL CHILDDEVELOPMENT CENTER IN NATCHEZ,AND SHE CHOSE TO CLOS THEGOVERNOR DOES NOT WANT TOMANDATE DAYCARES BECAUSE YES, INFACT FIRST RESPONDERS NEEDCHILDCARE.I WANT THE GOVERNOR TO DOSOMETHING TO HELP ME.I’M NO FUNDED BY THEGOVERNMENT.I AM YOU KNOW SELF EMPLOYED.THE MISSISSIPPI STATE DEPARTMENTOF HEALTH OVERSEAS DAYCARES ASPOKESPERSON SAYS AT THIS TIMECHILDREN ARE AT LOW RISK OFGETTING ILL FROM COVERT 19 FORDAYCARE THAT CHOOSE TO STAY OPENALL COVET 19 SANITATIONPROCEDURES SHOULD BE FOLLOWED ASRECOMMENDED ON OUR WEBSITE.THEY ADD THE MSD H DOES NOT MAKECLOSURE RECOMMENDATIONS ON ITSOWN WE WORK WITH OTHER STATEAGENCIES IN MAKING DECISIONS.HARVEY SAYS, SHE UNDERSTANDSFIRST RESPONDERS AND MEDICALPROFESSIONALS NEED CHILDCAREWHILE THEY’RE ON THE FRONTLINES, BUT WANT STATE.THERE’S TO THINK ABOUTBUSINESSES LIKE HERS.AT RISK NOR DO I WANT TO PUT MY72 CHILDREN AT RISK IN JACKSONERIN PICKENS?WAPT NEW MISSISSIPPI PRIMARYRUNOFF ELECTION HAS BEENRESCHEDULED DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK GOVERNOR TATEREEVES SAID RESCHEDULING THEREPUBLICAN PRIMARY RUNOFF FORTHE SECOND CONGRESSIONALDISTRICT WILL HELP SLOW THESPREAD OF COVERT 19.THE RUNOFF WAS ORIGINALLYSCHEDULED FOR MARCH 31ST.IT WILL NOW BE HELD JUNE 23RD.CORONAVIRUS IS COSTINGMISSISSIPPIANS THEIR JOBS.16 WAPT IS ROSS ADAMS SPOKE WITHONE WOMAN, AND NOW UNEMPLOYEDAFTER THE SCHOOL.SHE WORKED FOR SHUTDOWN.THAT’S RIGHT.THAT WOMAN TELLS US SHE WORKEDFOR A LOCAL SCHOOL THROUGH ATEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT AGENCYWANTS THAT SCHOOL CLOSEDRECENTLY BECAUSE OF THE VIRUSTHREAT.SHE LOST HER JOB.ONE WOMAN WHO LOST HER JOBBECAUSE OF CORONA VIRUS IS NOWSTRUGGLING WONDERING HOW SHE’SGOING TO MAKE ENDS MEET.WELL, I HAD TWO KEYS THAT ATHOME EVERY DAY, SO I HAVE TOCOOK I HAD TO FEED THEM ANDBILLS MY BUSINESS NOT STOPPINGBECAUSE OF THE SITUATION SO ISTILL HAVE BILLS COMING IN.I SAID HAVE TO PAY HIM.THE WOMAN DIDN’T WANT TO BEIDENTIFIED.SHE SAYS SHE WORKED AT A METROSCHOOL DISTRICT THROUGH ATEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT SERVICEWANTS SCHOOL.SHE WORKS AT CLOSED.OF COVET 19 CONCERNS SHE LOSTHER JOB.IT’S KIND OF WORRIED.YOU WERE EASOM SO YOU CANUNDERSTAND WHERE YOU’RE GOING TOGO.HOW YOU GOING TO GET AN INCOMEADD FONTAINE IS EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF THE MISSISSIPPIHOSPITALITY AND RESTAURANTASSOCIATION.HE SAYS CONCERNS ABOUT THE VIRUSHAS ALREADY FORCED RESTAURANTSACROSS T STATE TO CLOSE MANY.AND WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR TEMPLOYEES OF THOSE BUSINESSES?UNFORTUNATELY, THEY’RE BEINGLAID OFF THE MOM OF TWO WEEKS.SPOKE WITH CAME TO THE WHEN JOBCENTER IN JACKSON FRIDAY TOAPPLY FOR UNEMPLOYMENT AND LOOKFOR ANOTHER JOB.I DON’T KNOW HOW LONG WERE GOINGTO BE OUT OR UNTIL I’M ABLE TOFIND SOMETHING ELSE.NOW RIGHT NOW WE DON’T HAVE ANYSOLID NUMBERS BUT THE HEAD OFTHE RESTAURANT ASSOCIATIONBELIEVES THOUSANDS OFMISSISSIPPIANS HAVE LOST THEIRJOBS, AND THAT COULD BE JUST THEBEGINNING OF THE PAIN LIVE INDOWNTOWN JACKSON ROSS ADAMS 16WAPT NEWS.A JACKSON RESTAURANT IS HELPINGITS EMPLOYEES DURING THIS COVET19 RESTAURANT SHUT DOWN BROADSTREET BAKERY PARTNERED WITHSUNRISE FRESH PRODUCE TO SELLFRESH VEGETABLES AND BAKED GOODSORGANIZERS SAY 60 PERCENT OF THEPROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL GOTO BENEFIT RESTAURANT EMPLOYEESIMPACTED BY THE RESTAURANTSCLOSURE BROAD STREET CLOSED ITSDOORS EARLIER THIS WEEK TO HELPCOMBAT COPE AT 19.WE’RE GOING TO PROVIDE ANOTHEROPPORTUNITY FOR PEOPLE IN THITO TO GET PRODUCE.CAN PROVIDE A GREAT OPPORTUNITYFOR MY STAFF AS WE ARE KIND OFGOING THROUGH THIS TURMOIL TO BEABLE TO HAVE SOME FORM OFFOUNDATIONAL MONEY TO GETTHROUGH WHAT WE’RE GOINGTHROUGH?NO, JEFF GOOD ALSO OWN SAL ANDMOOKIE’S AND BRAVO ITALIANRESTAURANT GOOD SAYS, ALL THREERESTAURANTS WILL REOPEN AFTERTHIS OUTBREAK IS OVER.TONIGHT AT 10:00.WE CONTINUE 