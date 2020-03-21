Janta curfew: From market shutdown to airport rush, India prepares | Covid-19

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Janta curfew for 22 March, shops, markets and several popular hangout spots were seen vacant on Saturday.

Shops and markets were shut in the national capital.

Delhi's famous Connaught Place was seen vacant as was the adjoining Janpath Market.

Delhi's Sarojini Market was shut ahead of the janta curfew.

In Mumbai, roads were seen without traffic.

However, people stepped out to gather essentials.