Country Singer Kenny Rogers Dies



Tweets about this Julez RT @CNN: Kenny Rogers, whose legendary music career spanned six decades, has died at the age of 81, his publicist said https://t.co/MHH7z10… 20 seconds ago Erin Cell RT @THR: Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, died Friday night https:/… 21 seconds ago XAVIER BERMUDEZ RT @cnni: The world of country music is mourning one of its greats, Kenny Rogers, who has died aged 81. https://t.co/IDeoRsWY2S https://t.c… 25 seconds ago Algierslady RT @TracesofTexas: Future country-western singer Kenny Rogers as a high school senior at Jefferson Davis High School in Houston, 1956. http… 42 seconds ago Olivia ♥️🇨🇦 - HBW now! RT @RollingStone: Don Henley remembers Kenny Rogers, who helped the future Eagles singer land his first record contract: "Fifty years ago,… 48 seconds ago Lynette Sheldon RT @washingtonpost: Kenny Rogers, pop-country singer of ‘The Gambler’ who dominated 1970s music charts, dies at 81 https://t.co/TIqXpwZq7A 58 seconds ago Susan Henderson RT @nytimes: Kenny Rogers, a prolific singer who played a major role in expanding the audience for country music in the 1970s and ’80s, has… 58 seconds ago pamela RT @SkinnerPm: Well this is unexpected. Typing out a warrant & read that Kenny Rogers had died. And then simply just start crying thinking… 1 minute ago