Netflix To Give $100 Million In Help To Workers Affected By Coronavirus

Netflix To Give $100 Million In Help To Workers Affected By Coronavirus

Netflix To Give $100 Million In Help To Workers Affected By Coronavirus

Netflix announced a $100 million relief fund to offset some of the impacts coronavirus shutdowns have caused.

The company said $15 millions would fund organizations providing help to cast and crew who are no longer working.

According to Gizmodo, they said the money would be allocated to countries where it maintains a large production presence.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the money will go to “the hardest hit workers.

