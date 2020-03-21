Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump Jokes At Coronavirus Briefing: I Took Temperature Of Dr. Fauci Twice

Trump Jokes At Coronavirus Briefing: I Took Temperature Of Dr. Fauci Twice

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Trump Jokes At Coronavirus Briefing: I Took Temperature Of Dr. Fauci Twice
The White House held a briefing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mackattackalack

Mack Long I’m glad Trump took the time out of his day to make jokes and talk about how great he thinks he is during this coronavirus briefing. 1 hour ago

LightSubscriber

Light Subscriber RT @keithboykin: Trump jokes that the State Department is actually "The Deep State Department" at the coronavirus briefing that's supposed… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.