Coronavirus Anxiety (3-20-20)

>> we're joined now by licensed travel counsellor of fisher cycling here in st.

Joseph's -- cancelling here in st.

Joseph's.

>> how do we manage now that some are very high strung, so how do we manage the anxiety we're going through?

>> that's a really good question.

No one has really gone through this before, at least that is currently living today, and you know, anxiety is truly there to some degree.

It's important for us to really just kind of take a moment, take time to really maybe embrace it.

The more we deny how we feel, the more that negative feeling that we don't want to feel, so it's important to find time to pull away, take care of ourselves, assess how are we feeling, how are we doing, and it's important to not necessarily, you know, create panic.

It's really important for us to embrace living in this moment.

>> so as parents, of course, we wish we had time to take to do our meditation, our breathing, slow it down, but what advice would you give us as parents to maybe manage that anxiety while we're still trying to live and not project that on our kids?

>> sure, sure.

You're right.

You're being a parent, a leader for the house, you have roles to give advice and entertain them and keeping them from being bore had the is demanding a lot of your time and your attention, which goes towards what i was talking about, you know, being -- we can't deny how we feel at certain times, so it's important to take a moment, take 20 minutes if you can, pull away from the situation and you know, compartmentalize and pull down, relax, maybe talk to your spouse about the situation, turn on a tv show and pull away, really kind of take a moment to unwind and relax, do some meditation exercises.

[inaudible] there are wonderful apps out there, the calm app is a good app.

[inaudible] .

>> that's okay, so when you talk about not projecting our anxiety on kids, i know it's important to turn the tv off and have some quiet, is it appropriate for us to say to our kids, hey, we're all going through a tough time right now, all trying to stay healthy, and it's all about our health, that is why you can't play with the neighbor kids, somewhat your advice on that?

>> you know, i think being open and honest and direct is probably the best thing, you know.

Yes, things are shifting a little bit.

We're not in danger, encourage safety and civility, but in order for us to stay safe, we have to have social distancing, we can't necessarily go down the street and play with the neighbor kid or vice versa, but talk to them on facetime or wave at them when they're walking by or whatnot.

>> that's good.

So i guess my last question today is just about unemployment.

I know that you're probably seeing clients who are coming in stressed, maybe they just lost their jobs or their spouse has lost their jobs if they're in the hospitality industry, how can we help our friends and how can we manage ourselves in that scenario?

>> that's a hefty question.

You know, there's so much going on.

The small businesses are the ones going to be hit the most, restaurants are taking a beating, too, so if you have a friend or a loved one going through a tough time, reach out to them and if you're in a better position than they are, reach out, see if there's anything you can give them, like toilet paper.

More than anything else [inaudible] .

>> wonderful.

Drew, thanks so much for being with us today.

I real appreciate it.

We'll be checking back in with you if stress does increase and we're all in this together so i appreciate