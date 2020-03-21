Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus

National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus

National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus

The National Trust is closing its parks and gardens from midnight to help restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision has been taken ahead of Mother’s Day, which the Trust predicts will attract more people to its parks despite Government advice on social distancing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nic_mcnic

Nicola McNicholls RT @itvnews: National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus https://t.co/z2ODD8x8oh https://t.co/FRokyv4pBQ 2 minutes ago

jon_pimm

Jon Pimm RT @PamRoyleITV: National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus https://t.co/rf1lOuV9cv 3 minutes ago

UnseenNewsUK

Unseen News UK RT @birmingham_live: National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus https://t.co/yQlzbO31MU 3 minutes ago

RedlandJohn

JohnR 🇬🇧The People have Spoken, Democracy Rules National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus https://t.co/EMoSTazi0L 4 minutes ago

Maat_Selene

Maat_Selene RT @Ploddy_Cat: The National Trust has announced that it will close its parks and gardens from midnight on Saturday, to help restrict the s… 8 minutes ago

broncoskolar

Pasteur Eyes #UTA RT @DaveOnMyBoat: I see the National Trust have now decided to close their parks, gardens and open spaces...…..because the numbers today ha… 11 minutes ago

99thRedBalloon

99th Redraw Handwash 🐝 RT @annamazz: Just seen this posted by the @theroyalparks 😢 The National Trust have made a decision tonight to close all their houses,parks… 12 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live National Trust to close parks from midnight due to coronavirus https://t.co/yQlzbO31MU 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.