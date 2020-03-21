Disney's Melody Time movie song - Melody Time "Melody Time" is the main title theme song of the 1948 film of the same name.

It is sung by the main narrator and host, Buddy Clark.

Lyrics Back-up Singers: Melody Time.... Melody Time Buddy Clark: Melody Time It's time to swing along To a happy land of song Where love is the thin Melody Time It's time for sweet romance Won't you give your heart a chance Join in and sing Back-up Singers: (Join in and sing!) Buddy Clark: Take a tip from the birds you don't need words Back-up Singers: (No words!) Buddy Clark: For music has charm It's the language of love When your love's in your arms Rhythm and rhyme Sure help a heart along So come on and sing a song Buddy Clark & Back-up Singers: It's Melody Time!

Buddy Clark: (Spoken) Yes it's Melody Time, time to hitch your wagon to a song, cause a song is the one and only thing.

To take you over the rainbow to the land where music is king.

So come on and join in the fun.

There's something here for everyone.

You'll find rhythm and romance, reason and rhyme, something ridiculous, Something SUBLIME!

Back-up Singers: Oh you can't go wrong If you swing along With melody, harmony Come to the jubilee... Buddy Clark & Back-up Singers: It's Melody Time!