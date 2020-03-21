Disney's Melody Time movie song - Melody Time
"Melody Time" is the main title theme song of the 1948 film of the same name.
It is sung by the main narrator and host, Buddy Clark.
Lyrics
Back-up Singers: Melody Time.... Melody Time
Buddy Clark:
Melody Time
It's time to swing along
To a happy land of song
Where love is the thin
Melody Time
It's time for sweet romance
Won't you give your heart a chance
Join in and sing
Back-up Singers: (Join in and sing!)
Buddy Clark:
Take a tip from the birds you don't need words
Back-up Singers: (No words!)
Buddy Clark:
For music has charm
It's the language of love
When your love's in your arms
Rhythm and rhyme
Sure help a heart along
So come on and sing a song
Buddy Clark & Back-up Singers: It's Melody Time!
Buddy Clark: (Spoken)
Yes it's Melody Time, time to hitch your wagon to a song, cause a song is the one and only thing.
To take you over the rainbow to the land where music is king.
So come on and join in the fun.
There's something here for everyone.
You'll find rhythm and romance, reason and rhyme, something ridiculous, Something SUBLIME!
Back-up Singers:
Oh you can't go wrong
If you swing along
With melody, harmony
Come to the jubilee...
Buddy Clark & Back-up Singers: It's Melody Time!