VP Pence, Karen Pence To Be Tested For COVID-19 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published VP Pence, Karen Pence To Be Tested For COVID-19 Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus later on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this