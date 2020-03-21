Pence will be tested for coronavirus

Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday he and second lady Karen Pence would be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Pence said the White House physician did not believe he had been exposed to the virus but will be tested due to his "unique position." A person who works in the office of the vice president tested positive for the virus, though he hadn't been in the White House since Monday, Pence said.

Pence said his staffer had "mild cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half."