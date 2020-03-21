Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pence will be tested for coronavirus

Pence will be tested for coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Pence will be tested for coronavirus

Pence will be tested for coronavirus

Associated Press/Andrew Harnik Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday he and second lady Karen Pence would be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Pence said the White House physician did not believe he had been exposed to the virus but will be tested due to his "unique position." A person who works in the office of the vice president tested positive for the virus, though he hadn't been in the White House since Monday, Pence said.

Pence said his staffer had "mild cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @KDVR: Vice President Mike Pence said Saturday during a news conference Saturday that he and his wife Karen would be tested for the coro… 8 seconds ago

FixxieW

fixxie watts RT @XArmandKleinX: 🇺🇸Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday said he will be tested for the coronavirus , after one of his staffers tested po… 14 seconds ago

Jcwalkersailor

Jimmy walker RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife will be tested for #coronavirus today after a member of his staff test… 18 seconds ago

rnelson0

Rob Nelson RT @joshtpm: Pence Says He And His Wife Will Be Tested For Coronavirus After Staffer Tests Positive https://t.co/W0FbxeJoq4 via @TPM 19 seconds ago

Weld1997Ayele

Weld1997 Pence says he and his wife will be tested for coronavirus https://t.co/PLDlhkeD3e via @YouTube 34 seconds ago

EDIMOSIP

EDIMO PEREIRA RT @NBCNewYork: Vice President Mike Pence said he and his wife would get tested for COVID-19. https://t.co/bvcleChkwP 44 seconds ago

sunding34

leftylayup RT @Acosta: Pence says he and Mrs. Pence will be tested for Coronavirus this afternoon, after a staffer in VP office tested positive. 54 seconds ago

uh8tay

hot girl tej 🔥 RT @JoshNBCNews: Breaking: Pence says he and his wife will be tested this afternoon for coronavirus, after one of his staffers tested posit… 58 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.