Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order
Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Illinois resident responds to stay-at-home order

812 - 462 - 3217.

A "stay-ay-home" order is now in place in illinois.

Governor j-b pritzker made the announcement friday and the order took effect just minutes ago.

The order will stay in effect through at least april 7th.

Pritzker says he took this action to save lives.

It means no gatherings of more than 10-people... you can leave your home to exercise or dog walk... put playgrounds are closed.

You can still go to the grocery store... pharmacy... see your doctor... and get gas.

Restaurants can still offer carry-out and drive thru services.

The governor says if you can work from home you must work from home.

Pritzker's order allows for essential travel.

The governor says state and local law enforcement can take action if this order is not being followed.

Illinois residents are responding to the order this evening.

We spoke with a marshall, illinois mother and she explained why she supports this decision.

"i feel this is appropriate with everything going on, with more cases popping up around the community.

This is very appropriate.

Umm, i'd rather be safe than sorry.

I'm falling back on my faith.

I know god's got a plan.

There's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Just keep your head's up and we will get through this."

Also in illinois... governor j-b pritzker is issuing a call to action to help fight covid-19.

Pritzker is asking all health care workers who have recently left the field to return to help in the fight against the virus.

Pritzker says the state will be waiving the fees and expediting licensers so folks can rejoin the health care work force right away.

He says -- on monday -- the health care license reinstatement form will be available on the illinois department of financial and professional regulation website.

That's at i-d-f-p-r dot com.

Vice president mike pence says coronavirus testing




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.