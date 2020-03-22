Global  

Confusion, concern about who is tested for coronavirus

There’s a lot of confusion among people who either want a test to see if they are positive for coronavirus and those who have taken the test and still are awaiting results.

RESULTS TO PATIENTS...BUT TONIGHT -- QUESTIONFOR SOME..IF YOU GET SICK WILL YOUBE ABLE TO GET A TEST?41 ACTION NEWSREPORTED NICK STARLINGTALKED WITH A FEWPEOPLE WHO EITHER HAVETAKEN THE TEST-OR WANTTO -AND THE PROCESS ISLEAVING THEM WITH MOREQUESTIONS THANANSWERS.SHOWING SYMPTOMS OFTHE CORONAVIRUS WHOEITHER NEED A TEST-WHOCAN'T GET ONE-OR B.) ALREADY TOOK THETEST-BUT ARE STILL AWAITINGRESULTS.--5:19 Katy Hendry-wantscoronavirustestIt's scary when you're told thatyouneed this and then you can't getit.11:14:02 Leilani Haywood, testedforCoronavirusWe would like to hear either wayifwe're positive or negative.KATY HENDRY AND LEILANIHAYWOOD ARE BOTH STUCK INLIMBO-TRYING TO FIND OUT IF THEYHAVE the CORONAVIRUS.FOR HAYWOOD-SHE HAS THESYMPTOMS SUCH AS FEVER-SHORTNESS OF BREATH AND11:17:07 NATSCough.OR11:14:43 NATCough.SHE STARTED TO FEEL SICKAFTER A MEETING EARLIER THISMONTH-AND WAS ABLE TO GET ATEST ON TUESDA11:16:30I mean it was really fast, Imean theyshove a swap up your nose.BUT -SHE still DOESN'T KNOWTHE RESULTS.11:11:18They said you are supposed to benotified either way so we'relikesitting here in limbo freakingout, I'mfreaking out so youknowcough.Wondering what the results are.IN HENDRY'S CASE SHE WANTSTO GET A TEST-BUT wasDENIED-AFTER HAVING SOMESYMPTOMS AND TESTINEGATIVE FOR THE FLU.3:59:00 Katy Hendry-wantscoronavirus testI spoke to two different people,onesaid I didn't qualify, the othersaid Idid and then apparently talkedto theother woman and said that Ididn't sono tests for me and I was justappalled at how little anybodyknew.THE AVAILABLITY OFCORONAVIRUS TESTS ARECONCERNING HEALTPROFESSIONALS.Dr. Toni Zink, Adult SeniorHealthand International MedicinePhysician, Samuel Rodgers HealthCenter18:21:06We need more kits, we need moresupplies so that we can takecare ofpeople.THE KANSAS DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTSAYS RIGHT NOW THEY'RERUNNING 150-200 SAMPLES ADAY.Dr. Lee Norman / KDHE 1:29 Sowe're precariously low on thetest kitswe put out appeals through oursupply chain.

And by the way,this isnot unique to our state.

It'severybody's struggling withthis.A STRUGGLE-THAT'SCONCERNING FOR THOSEWANTING TO KNOW IF THEYHAVE THIS VIRUS.7:13 Katy Hendry-wantscoronavirustestStaying home and monitorinsymptoms is all I can do rightnow.11:21:32 Leilani Haywood, testedforCoronavirusDo I have it, do I don't haveit, I don'tknow.TODAY THE WHITE HOUSE MADEIT A POINT THAT EVERY PERSONWITH CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMSwon't GET TESTED unless they arehigh risk which will helpCONSERVEHOSPITAL EMPLOYEES'PERSONAL PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT.REPORTING IN KANSAS CITYNICK STARLING41 ACTION




