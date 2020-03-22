Thai tour guides left unemployed by virus find work making face masks

Tour guides who have been left without jobs amid plunging tourism due to the coronavirus have been employed making face masks in Thailand.

Tens of thousands of people have lost their work after coronavirus decimated tourism, closing bars, restaurants, shopping malls and cancelling most flights to the country.

However, the company, Thai Silk Village in Chiang Mai province, has started an initiative to employ some of those affected and produce much-needed face masks that may help to protect against the virus.

Footage from this morning (March 22nd) shows locals using sewing machines to produce the colourful silk face masks.

The masks are made from two types of cloth - the colourful Muslin silk on outside while soft cotton is on the inside.

Former tour guide Penkhae Khumsa said she did not want to complain about losing her job and instead wanted to now use her time productively.

She said: "The spreading of coronavirus has caused many tour guides to lose their jobs, including me.

"I was devastated by this critical situation but whining about it will not make me feel better so I decided to do this, which helps others, too.''