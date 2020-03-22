Global  

Springdale Ohio police officer killed, another hurt in crash on I-275

Springdale Ohio police officer killed, another hurt in crash on I-275

Springdale Ohio police officer killed, another hurt in crash on I-275

He fallen officer is 33-year-old Kaia Grant, a 2005 Wyoming High School graduate and an eight-year veteran of the Springdale department.

The Wyoming native is the first Springdale officer killed in the line of duty, police said.

