Saturday night in central London: streets deserted as nightlife closes Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 05:16s - Published 2 weeks ago Saturday night in central London: streets deserted as nightlife closes Central London on a Saturday night can't have looked this quiet since World War II. Footage filmed last night (March 21st) showed some of London's most famous places, which are normally teeming with tourists and revellers, deserted by the coronavirus shutdown of pubs, clubs, restaurants and theatres. The footage shows virtually empty Picadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square and Chinatown. 0

