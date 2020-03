Local cases of COVID-19 on the rise now < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:40s - Published Local cases of COVID-19 on the rise 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local cases of COVID-19 on the rise RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUS...BUT ALSO NEW CASES POPPING UPIN SAN DIEGO.--HERE'S THE LATEST ON THE VIRUSTHIS MORNING.THERE ARE NOW 159 CONFIRMEDCASES IN SAN DIEGO -- 135 OFTHEM SAN DIEGO RESIDENTS ...INCLUDING TWO MORE LOCALPOLITICAL FIGURES.OVERNIGHT ... THE HEAD OF THECOUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTYSAYING HE'S BEEN PUT IN THEI-C-U AFTER A POSITIVE TEST.AND SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCILCANDIDATE KELVIN BARRIOS ... WHOWAS ALSO HOSPITALIZED.COUNTY LEADERS ... THOUGH ...OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE CURRENTSITUATION.THEY SAY THE NUMBER OF AVAILABLEI-C-U BEDS ANDRESPIRATORS IN THE COUNTY ISINCREASI





