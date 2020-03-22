Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Savvy Money Moves To Make During A Global Pandemic

Savvy Money Moves To Make During A Global Pandemic

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Savvy Money Moves To Make During A Global Pandemic

Savvy Money Moves To Make During A Global Pandemic

Strangely enough, there are a handful of things that are easier to do when the stock market is down.

According to Business Insider, borrowing can get cheaper when interest rates are low.

It might be a good time to consolidate debt, finance a car, or borrow money for other reason.

If time is on your side, it's a great time to buy stocks.

Using the principle of dollar cost averaging, stocks are expected to rebound eventually.

Finally, resist the urge to dump all your stocks in a panic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Savvy Money Moves To Make During A Global Pandemic

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.