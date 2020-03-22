Savvy Money Moves To Make During A Global Pandemic

Strangely enough, there are a handful of things that are easier to do when the stock market is down.

According to Business Insider, borrowing can get cheaper when interest rates are low.

It might be a good time to consolidate debt, finance a car, or borrow money for other reason.

If time is on your side, it's a great time to buy stocks.

Using the principle of dollar cost averaging, stocks are expected to rebound eventually.

Finally, resist the urge to dump all your stocks in a panic.