Trump says he hopes Rand Paul will be fine after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump says he hopes Rand Paul will be fine after COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump says he hopes Rand Paul will be fine after COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. President Donald Trump sent his regards to U.S. Senator Rand Paul who tested positive for the coronavirus, saying the outbreak is &quot;getting quite close to home.&quot;

