Trump says he hopes Rand Paul will be fine after COVID-19 diagnosis 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published Trump says he hopes Rand Paul will be fine after COVID-19 diagnosis U.S. President Donald Trump sent his regards to U.S. Senator Rand Paul who tested positive for the coronavirus, saying the outbreak is "getting quite close to home." 0

