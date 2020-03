Local business offers imagery services for Brides impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

GOOD EVENING MANY BRIDES ACROSSTHE COUNTRY HAVE FOUNDTHEMSELVES HAVINGTO CANCEL OR RESCHEDULE THEIRWEDDING DAY DUE TO THE COVID-19OUTBREAK..

MANY UNSURE WHEN THEYWILL HAVE THEIR WEDDING... WHICHINSPIRED A LOCAL IMAGING ANDPHOTOGRAPHY BUSINESS, ALISONCLAIR IMAGERY.

TO LIFT THOSEBRIDES SPIRITS BY POSTING ONSOCIAL MEDIA TOOFFER A FREE WEDDING DETAILPHOTSHOOT..

REMOTELY.ALISON CLAIRE IS A BAKERSFIELDNATIVE WHO OWNS A LOCALBUSINESS CALLED ALISON CLAIREIMAGERY WHERE SHE PROVIDESVIDEO AND PHOTOGRAPHY SERVICESFOR SPECIALOCCASSSINS SUCH AS MATERNITYSHOOTS ANDWEDDINGS.

SINCE THE COVID19OUTBREAK ALISSON CLAIREHAS HAD TO RESCHEDULE FOURWEDDINGS.- WITH BRIDESUNSURE WHEN THEY CAN SET AFUTURE DATE.RIGHT NOW ITS SO IMPORTANT FOREVERYBODY TO DO WHAT THEY CANSMALL BIG TO JUST KEEP THEPOSITIVITYGOING!

.AFTER HEARING FROM SO MANYDISAPPOINTED BRIDES SHESTARTED TO THINK OF WAYS TO LIFTTHEIR SPIRITS.

ALLISON CLAIRETHEN UPLOADED THIS SOCIAL MEDIAPOST OFFERING TOHAVE BRIDES SEND IN ITEMS THATTHEY HAVE CHOSEN FORTHEIR WEDDING DAY TO CREATE WHATSHE CALLS A WEDDING DETAILSUITE PHOTOSHOOT.

WHERE SHE WILLPROFESSIONALSTYLE AND PHOTOGRAPH ALL OF THEBRIDES PIECES FOR THEIRBIG DAY.THIS WILL BE COMPLETLY FREEBASICALLY THE ONLY OUT OF POCKETEXPENSE THE BRIDE WILL HAVE TOFACE ISSHIPPING THIS STUFF TO ME ANDTHEN ILL SHIP IT BACK THAT'S MYGIFT AND TWO IAM PROVIDING ALL THE EXTRAGOODIES.

THE RING BOXES,RIBBONS, FLORALS..

AND JUSTLITTLE THINGS THAT ADD THEFLUFF.ALLISON CLAIRE SAYS THAT HERCLIENTS ARE 90 PERCENT BASEDHERE IN BAKERSFIELD BUT SHE ISOFFERING THIS SPECIALFREE SERVICE TO BRIDES ACROSSTHE COUNTRY AND ALREADY HASNINE BRIDES SO FAR WHO AREALREADY SHIPPING THEIRITEMS TO HER EXCEPT THEIR ACTUALRINGS.IT HELPS OTHER VENDORS TO GETTHEIR WORK OUT AND INCLUDE THEMON THECONVERSATION AND INCLUDE THEM ONTHE PROJECT THAT IS SUPERIMPORTANTTO OTHER PEOPLE.

IT KEEPS SMALLBUSINESS IN THE LOOP AND THAT'SWHAT'SGOING TO KEEP SMALL BUSINESSESAFLOAT RIGHT NOW.ALLISON CLAIRE SAYS SHE IS ALSOEXTENDING THIS OFFER TO GROOMSOUT THERE AS WELL AND IF YOU AREINTERESTED IN THIS LOVE GIFT BESURE TO REACH OUT TO HER THROUGHDIRECTMESSAGING ON HER INSTAGRAM OREMAIL..

