Kenyans urged to maintain social distancing as lockdown nears now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published Kenyans urged to maintain social distancing as lockdown nears Residents of settlements say there is no room for them to isolate as Kenya edges towards a lockdown to counter the spread of the coronavirus. 0

