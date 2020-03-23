Global  

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial collapses due to coronavirus

The jury in the Old Bailey trial of the alleged killers of Pc Andrew Harper has been discharged due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Justice Edis announced the decision to discharge the jury and adjourn the Old Bailey trial with a “heavy heart” after three jurors went into self-isolation.

