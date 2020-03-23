Global  

SJSD Meals (3-22-20)

Video Credit: KQTV - Published < > Embed
0
With schools shut down because of coronavirus ... the st.

Joseph school district is not only trying to figure out how to educate students -- but feed them...the district will begin making meals available to students starting tomorrow while school is shutdown.

Free breakfast and lunch will be handed out to families every monday, wednesday and friday through april 3rd.

Each family will get enough meals to last two days.

The free meals will be handed out from 7:30 a-m to 8:45 and from 11:30 to 12:45 ...at benton, central and lafayette high schools... and carden park, coleman and oak grove elementary schools.




