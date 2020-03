Coronavirus: Govt bans all domestic flights from 25th, death toll in India rises to 8 |Oneindia News

AS 19 SATTES AND UNION TERRITORIES FACE LOCKDOWN, THE OPERATIONS OF DOMESTIC SCHEDULE COMMERCIAL AIRLINES SHALL CEASE WITH EFFECT FROM THE MIDNIGHT THAT IS 23.59 HOURS IST ON 24/3/2020.

THE GOVERNMENT ON MONDAY BANNED ALL DOMESTIC COMMERCIAL AIRLINES FROM WEDNESDAY BUT SAID THE RESTRICTIONS WILL NOT APPLY TO CARGO FLIGHTS IN YET ANOTHER MEASURE TO IMPOSE A LOCKDOWN IN THE COUNTRY FIGHTING THE CORONAVIRUS SPREAD.

AIRLINES HAVE TO PLAN OPERATIONS SO AS TO LAND AT THEIR DESTINATION BEFORE 2359 HOURS ON 24 THE MARCH.

THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 PATIENTS HAS JUMPED TO 415 WITH 8 DEATHS REPORTED SO FAR.

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED DEMAND FOR TRAVEL, WITH BORDER CLOSURES, TRAVEL BANS AND COUNTRY LOCK DOWNS HITTING AVIATION BUSINESSES WORLD OVER.