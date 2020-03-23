Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drone footage of deserted streets in Milan during coronavirus outbreak

Drone footage of deserted streets in Milan during coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
Drone footage of deserted streets in Milan during coronavirus outbreak

Drone footage of deserted streets in Milan during coronavirus outbreak

Drone footage of the deserted streets of Milan, Italy during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video was filmed on March 22.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drone footage of deserted streets in Milan during coronavirus outbreak

Drone footage of the deserted streets of Milan, Italy during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video was filmed on March 22.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nina44776864

Nina RT @HaraldDoornbos: Drone footage of a deserted #Sarajevo after 1800-0500 curfew came into effect throughout #Bosnia to stop spread of #cor… 8 minutes ago

GlosLiveOnline

Gloucestershire Live Eerie drone footage shows Gloucester's deserted streets amid Coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/t013YLRHvW 8 minutes ago

HaraldDoornbos

Harald Doornbos Drone footage of a deserted #Sarajevo after 1800-0500 curfew came into effect throughout #Bosnia to stop spread of… https://t.co/7CMTfA6Hn9 4 hours ago

Urmediumcom

urmedium.com Drone footage shows nearly deserted streets of France's city of Toulouse https://t.co/Gjeu3qsnHM https://t.co/iT0G1sPRm9 2 days ago

WireDrone

The Drone Wire Streets of Wuhan deserted amid coronavirus outbreak (Drone Footage) https://t.co/4CZTlimVPc via @ytcreators 2 days ago

acrophobicninja

J @bayouwilson Someone out there has to be grabbing drone footage of deserted city streets. 2 days ago

Vegansorrel

Vegan for the animals RT @JjackX14: Drone footage shows the deserted streets of Toulouse https://t.co/DDUHLL80yE @SBSNews 3 days ago

JjackX14

Jjack - Humanity / Nature Drone footage shows the deserted streets of Toulouse https://t.co/DDUHLL80yE @SBSNews 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.