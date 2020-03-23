Global  

"When the Words Suddenly Stopped: Finding My Voice Again After a Massive Stroke"

'When the Words Suddenly Stopped: Finding My Voice Again After a Massive Stroke'

"When the Words Suddenly Stopped: Finding My Voice Again After a Massive Stroke"

When Vivian King was a broadcast television reporter, the last thing she ever expected was to lose her voice.

After having a stroke caused by seemingly harmless prescription pills, Vivian battled through neurological intensive care and hours of therapy.

Today, she joins us, fully recovered and ready to share her inspiring story of healing and triumph in her new book "When the Words Suddenly Stopped: Finding My Voice Again After a Massive Stroke." Stay tuned for the global launch of Vivian's book and be sure to follow Vivian King OR When the Words Suddenly Stopped VIP Posse on Facebook.

The book is available for purchase at Boswell Books or you can order from Amazon.

