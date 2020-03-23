Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus pandemic: Russia, Cuba, China send aid to Italy

Coronavirus pandemic: Russia, Cuba, China send aid to Italy

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus pandemic: Russia, Cuba, China send aid to Italy
Coronavirus pandemic: Russia, Cuba, China send aid to Italy
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

superos56

Wn. Superlano Osorio RT @adxtrjuseniorit: Cuba sending medics China, same like Cuba Now... Russia sending through Il-76 aircraft all necessary things to defeat… 1 hour ago

VicenteMatias71

Vicente Sharing common dedtiny: China, Cuba, Russia and local doctors to fight pandemic in Italy #coronavirus #COVID2019 https://t.co/CnDN3mn3he 2 hours ago

walijon

Mohammed Ahmadzai @GOPChairwoman Don't you feel ashamed after #Russia sent 9 planes with specialists and medical equipment to #Italy… https://t.co/5QdWvbSC7u 2 hours ago

lene477

Lene Losaria #Coronavirus pandemic: #Russia #Cuba #China send #aid to #Italy https://t.co/TsWgebwORD 2 hours ago

themcguills

Revolution in the Head RT @chezzy51: @arktinentuuli China, Cuba and now Russia are now helping the most virus stricken countries fight this pandemic. What does th… 3 hours ago

urip_murup

Lir ilir RT @Oldwell11: Russia Cuba China, great efforts to aid Italy for Coronavirus pandemic, TRUE GOlD NEVER FEARS FIRE, TRUE FRIENDS COME WHERE… 5 hours ago

Oldwell11

Oldwell Russia Cuba China, great efforts to aid Italy for Coronavirus pandemic, TRUE GOlD NEVER FEARS FIRE, TRUE FRIENDS CO… https://t.co/X8AObX7zqY 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.