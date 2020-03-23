Global  

London Underground crowded as commuters pack tube stations

Londoners are still packing trains — despite Mayor Sadiq Kahn's warnings about the coronavirus.

Video from two Underground stations show standing-room-only crowds for commuters during the morning rush.

"Plenty of non-critical workers on my tube."

