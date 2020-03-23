London Underground crowded as commuters pack tube stations now < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:18s - Published London Underground crowded as commuters pack tube stations Londoners are still packing trains — despite Mayor Sadiq Kahn's warnings about the coronavirus. Video from two Underground stations show standing-room-only crowds for commuters during the morning rush. "Plenty of non-critical workers on my tube." 0

