Boy hilariously roasts mom's homeschooling in journal entry

On March 16, Candice Hunter Kennedy decided to give homeschooling a try.

What she quickly learned, however, is that she is definitely not cut out to be a teacher.

After their first day of homeschooling, Candice’s 8-year-old son Ben wrote a savage journal entry about the whole experience.

Candice shared the hilarious note on Facebook.

And it has since gone viral with more than 279,000 shares and more than 41,000 likes.

In his journal entry about “homed school,” Ben wrote, “It is not going good.

My moms getting stressed out... My mom is really getting confused.

We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out.

And I’m telling you it is not going good".

“Y’all I’m dying!!!

This is Ben’s journal entry from Monday about our first ‘homed school’ day,” Candice captioned the photo

