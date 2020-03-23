Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Humanitarian workers spray Wuhan train station with disinfectant after months of lockdown

Humanitarian workers spray Wuhan train station with disinfectant after months of lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Humanitarian workers spray Wuhan train station with disinfectant after months of lockdown

Humanitarian workers spray Wuhan train station with disinfectant after months of lockdown

Employees from the Blue Sky Rescue team, China's largest non-governmental humanitarian organisation, disinfected the Hankou Railway Station in central China's Wuhan after a 58-day coronavirus lockdown.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Humanitarian workers spray Wuhan train station with disinfectant after months of lockdown

Employees from the Blue Sky Rescue team, China's largest non-governmental humanitarian organisation, disinfected the Hankou Railway Station in central China's Wuhan after a 58-day coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, workers in hazmat suits carried disinfectant on their backs and held mist eliminators to disinfect the floor, elevators, seats and other public facilities in the train station.

It is still unknown when the train station will be reopen, according to reports.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.