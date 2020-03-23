Humanitarian workers spray Wuhan train station with disinfectant after months of lockdown

Employees from the Blue Sky Rescue team, China's largest non-governmental humanitarian organisation, disinfected the Hankou Railway Station in central China's Wuhan after a 58-day coronavirus lockdown.

In the video, workers in hazmat suits carried disinfectant on their backs and held mist eliminators to disinfect the floor, elevators, seats and other public facilities in the train station.

It is still unknown when the train station will be reopen, according to reports.

The video was provided by local media with permission.