Dua Lipa's album leaks with racy lyrics The star's second album 'Future Nostalgia' has leaked online and features some racy lyrics.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker doesn't hold back on her follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut album.

The 11-track LP - which is released officially on April 3 - features the X-rated track 'Good In Bed'.

In the track, Dua sings: Dua has also revealed that the track 'Boys Will Be Boys' details just what it's like being a girl and having to "avoid confrontation from men".