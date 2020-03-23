Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dua Lipa's album leaks with racy lyrics

Dua Lipa's album leaks with racy lyrics

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Dua Lipa's album leaks with racy lyrics

Dua Lipa's album leaks with racy lyrics

Dua Lipa's album leaks with racy lyrics The star's second album 'Future Nostalgia' has leaked online and features some racy lyrics.

The 'Hotter Than Hell' hitmaker doesn't hold back on her follow-up to her 2017 self-titled debut album.

The 11-track LP - which is released officially on April 3 - features the X-rated track 'Good In Bed'.

In the track, Dua sings: Dua has also revealed that the track 'Boys Will Be Boys' details just what it's like being a girl and having to "avoid confrontation from men".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ARTPOP_117

Douggie Fresh @afterglowingtay I’ve seen videos of the album songs while scrolling through Twitter. I’m assuming they’re leaks so… https://t.co/Kcxsa68iFE 12 hours ago

WeAreSoSugary

WeAreSoSugary Daily quiz #DuaLipa What is the title of Dua Lipa’s upcoming album? * Don’t Start Now. * Dua 2. * Physical. * Futu… https://t.co/TF2KNebe1w 1 day ago

ryan_owateva

Ryan 🦄 @ladygaga You can't just release it early like Dua Lipa is doing with her album? Lol I mean, I understand Dua is re… https://t.co/aAEgPFpQCb 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.