PG&E to plead guilty to manslaughter

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Pacific Gas &amp; Electric has agreed to plead guilty to 84 involuntary manslaughter counts in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire, the most destructive wildfire in California&apos;s history.

Jillian Kitchener reports.

