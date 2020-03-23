RiCk PG&E plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for having faulty, unmaintained equipment that lead to t… https://t.co/sJA1Csyxyq 7 seconds ago

OGusewski RT @EnergieSzene: PG&E Will Plead Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Camp Fire https://t.co/DI0Rwel5KD 10 minutes ago

The New Age of Ω RT @IGD_News: PG&E plead guilty in the deaths of 84 people in the 2018 Camp Fire - and was ordered to pay only $4 million, which includes 5… 12 minutes ago

PROUD DEPLORABLE🌹TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @RealJamesWoods: PG&E Agrees To Plead Guilty To 84 Counts Of Involuntary Manslaughter For Camp Fire Deaths – CBS San Francisco // #Justi… 16 minutes ago

JettCapital PG&E to plead guilty to manslaughter https://t.co/4zibZh6qBg via @josephjett 18 minutes ago

Thomas RT @Reuters: Pacific Gas & Electric has agreed to plead guilty to 84 involuntary manslaughter counts in connection with the 2018 Camp Fire,… 19 minutes ago

Russell Whittaker RT @Reuters: California's largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, will plead guilty to 84 involuntary manslaughter counts in connection wi… 30 minutes ago