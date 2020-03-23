Priyanka Chopra applauds coronavirus first responders from her balcony 23 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published Priyanka Chopra applauds coronavirus first responders from her balcony Priyanka Chopra applauded first responders dealing with the fight against coronavirus from her balcony in Los Angeles on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Priyanka Chopra applauds coronavirus first responders from her balcony https://t.co/w3q3WcXn2N htt… 55 minutes ago Pragya RT @filmfare: .@priyankachopra joins hands with the citizens of India to honour the people fighting against #coronavirus. https://t.co/ni… 19 hours ago Priyansh sood RT @filmfare: .@priyankachopra shares a video in support of the #corona warriors of India. https://t.co/niiprobCIl 1 day ago FansnStars↩ Priyanka Chopra Jonas applauds the real heroes fighting Coronavirus https://t.co/xbV33V5Jef https://t.co/lZkbvR5NbE 1 day ago Filmfare .@priyankachopra joins hands with the citizens of India to honour the people fighting against #coronavirus. https://t.co/niiprobCIl 1 day ago People Magazine SA Priyanka Chopra applauds coronavirus first responders from her balcony - https://t.co/Xy5ibj95sW 1 day ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Priyanka Chopra applauds coronavirus first responders from her balcony… https://t.co/jzrzYxuuKo 1 day ago Filmfare .@priyankachopra shares a video in support of the #corona warriors of India. https://t.co/niiprobCIl 1 day ago