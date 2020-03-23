Girl shares sweet way her parents cheated social distancing

A fashion student who had to be self-isolated for two weeks following a trip to Italy shared a sweet video of how her parents are coping with the situation.

20-year-old Mia Bongardino posted a montage of her parents eating meals in the hallway as she ate in bed.

For one meal, her dad even set up a table with fake candles and flowers to make the scene more “luxurious”.

The wholesome tweet has garnered more than 16 million views.

“We were told by the New York Health Department to stay at least six feet away from our family members while quarantined hence the meals from the hall”.

“My parents always go out of their way to do sweet things like this, but I think this has definitely brought us a bit closer considering the unexpected popularity of the video”.

The happy ending of the video shows the family seated around the dinner table post-two week quarantine