FIFA teams up with WHO to support fight against pandemic

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING: "So, we have to get the message across the world and football wants to help.

This campaign actually came to us.

We didn't need to go looking for it.

There are no actors in this campaign, just the players themselves and they all want to highlight the advice that is provided to all of us, to all of them, by the WHO.

For that, I would like to thank all these football players, all the legends who are part of this campaign, for making it possible.

And actually the FIFA teams dear Tedros (Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization General-Director) includes of course the greatest footballers in the world, but also our 211 member countries and the six continental confederations.

Together we are going to roll out this campaign in the next days in videos, in graphics and in many languages, so we can really pass the message to kick out coronavirus." 2.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING: "This virus has shown to all of us two things.

One is how vulnerable we are.

And the other, how global the world has become.

Exceptional situations require exceptional measures and global problems require global solutions.

We have to make sure that we recover from this by bringing the entire world together as one and reminding everyone that we are all one kind, the humankind.

We have to prove that we are capable of extraordinary global acts of solidarity all together because health comes first.

Everything else comes after.

So, now we have to be strong.

We have to follow the guidance of the WHO, of our governments and after, we'll have to rebuild our relations, maybe and hopefully with more solidarity and understanding for each other.

Football is ready to play its part on that and we are here for that.

And I'm sure of one thing, that like in football, by acting together with determination, discipline and teamwork, we will win." 4.

FIFA "PASS THE MESSAGE TO KICK OUT CORONAVIRUS" VIDEO CAMPAIGN STORY: Soccer's global governing body FIFA has joined with the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic with the organisation's president Gianni Infantino calling for teamwork to tackle the crisis.

Infantino joined WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a media conference on Monday (March 23) to launch the "pass the message to kick out coronavirus" video campaign.

Twenty-eight players including Argentina forward Lionel Messi, Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Brazil keeper Alisson Becker have backed the initiative aimed at reinforcing five WHO guidelines in stemming the spread of the virus.

They are featured in video clips issuing reminders about washing hands, sneezing etiquette, distancing, face-touching and what to do if you develop symptoms. FIFA have pledged $10 million to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

World soccer's biggest leagues are all suspended because of the pandemic that has infected at least 300,000 worldwide.

This year's UEFA Euro 2020 Championship has also been postponed and is now scheduled to take place next year.

