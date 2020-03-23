Nicola Sturgeon calls on people to stay at home as UK set for lockdown

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to stay at home as the UK gets set for a lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus.



Tweets about this Janice Barnes. RT @Daily_Record: She urged people to take Government advice on social distancing seriously to save lives #coronavirus https://t.co/7cqAxl… 7 hours ago mel west Nicola Sturgeon calls on non-essential shops and hair salons to close https://t.co/99np0jjD3G Sent via @updayUK 8 hours ago The Daily Record She urged people to take Government advice on social distancing seriously to save lives #coronavirus https://t.co/7cqAxlei69 8 hours ago Brigitte_24 RT @GdnScotland: UK coronavirus live: Scottish government announces new community hubs to deal with Covid-19 cases as Nicola Sturgeon calls… 8 hours ago Guardian Scotland UK coronavirus live: Scottish government announces new community hubs to deal with Covid-19 cases as Nicola Sturgeo… https://t.co/AAaZaDroZj 8 hours ago Robert Morgan @ariaclast @DavidDPaxton Mum calls. Boomer/voted Brexit and Boris. She thinks Boris "just waffles" and we need Nico… https://t.co/bX5jrfOCm2 10 hours ago Dippers @MrMasonMills time for proper restrictions and for the PM to stop pleading with people who far too many aren't list… https://t.co/A93JYKIFg7 23 hours ago Danny Neilan RT @Political_AlanS: Nicola Sturgeon appeals to businesses “treat your workers fairly” and calls on businesses to stick to the health advic… 3 days ago