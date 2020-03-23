Mayo Clinic doctor talks about possible treatment for COVID-19

Global  

"We're learning a lot about the virus as we go."
And researchers are learning a lot about the coronavirus as they go.

Mayo doc march 23-vo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:using antibodies as possible treatment kimt news 3 they say this particular strain has thrown them a lot of curveballs.

Earlier today i spoke with doctor rick kennedy.

He's the co- director of mayo's vaccine research group.

He spoke about using antibodies as a possible treatment for covid-19 and explains what that means.xxx mayo doc march 23-sot-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:dr. rick kennedy co-director, mayo clinic vaccine research group people that are affected generate an antibody response.

Those antibodies attack the virus.

And so after they've recovered, we can draw blood - extract the antibodies from the blood and then take those antibodies and put them into another person who's infected.

Those antibodies will then seek out and attack the virus in the newly affected person.

Doctor kennedy says this treatment has worked for other diseases.

They're hopeful it will work for covid-19 as well.

