Essential employees continue to serve customers despite possible COVID-19 exposure

As more businesses shut down following Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, essential businesses like gas stations and grocery stores remain open, and employees there are putting themselves at risk as they continue to serve customers.

